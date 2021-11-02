Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ANEB) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 22NW LP bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $22,803,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

