Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,687,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 3,921,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Angang Steel stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
About Angang Steel
