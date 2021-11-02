Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,687,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 3,921,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Angang Steel stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

