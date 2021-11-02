Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Lowers Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVFC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,080,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,080,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVFC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,891. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

