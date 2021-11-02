Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $354,000.

Shares of DNAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 49,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

