Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.25 ($74.42).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

