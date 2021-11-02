Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 52,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,925,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,252,674. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $9.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

