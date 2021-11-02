Antares Pharma (ATRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Antares Pharma to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. On average, analysts expect Antares Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $644.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78.
ATRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
