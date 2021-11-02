Antares Pharma (ATRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Antares Pharma to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. On average, analysts expect Antares Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $644.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Antares Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,405 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Antares Pharma worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

