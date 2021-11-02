Anthony Prentice Sells 1,620 Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) insider Anthony Prentice sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $13,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMFR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,668. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

