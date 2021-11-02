Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.1% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,034.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,150,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

