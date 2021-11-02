ApeSwap Finance Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00002911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $132.89 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00081096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00074338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00101254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,759.22 or 0.99898375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,472.81 or 0.07008034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002812 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 71,711,829 coins and its circulating supply is 71,530,206 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

