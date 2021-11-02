Apis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. OptimizeRx accounts for 2.1% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of OptimizeRx worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.28. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,939. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.83 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,817,766. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.