Apis Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Garrett Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

GTX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 320,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,431. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

