Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,380. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $274.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $163,685.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

