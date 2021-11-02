Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

