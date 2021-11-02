Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $142.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $149.60. 917,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,304,977. Apple has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 604,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

