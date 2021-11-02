Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of AAON by 482.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AAON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

