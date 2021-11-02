Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,914 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $182.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

