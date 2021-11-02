Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Invests $670,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after buying an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

