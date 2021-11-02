Argus Downgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has $49.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.82.

BMY stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $354,350,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

