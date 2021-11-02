Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Arista Networks stock traded up $100.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $509.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,710. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.42. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $207.71 and a 52 week high of $413.78.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.24.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 17,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.98, for a total value of $7,184,380.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $117,939,135 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.