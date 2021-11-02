Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $535.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $433.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $408.57 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $207.71 and a 12-month high of $413.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $117,939,135. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

