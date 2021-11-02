Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $94.38 on Tuesday, hitting $502.95. 66,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,710. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.42. Arista Networks has a one year low of $207.71 and a one year high of $413.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.24.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $117,939,135. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

