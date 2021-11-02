Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $10.58 Million in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,059,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,575,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 5.93% of Iron Spark I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISAA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISAA stock remained flat at $$10.04 on Tuesday. 15,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,826. Iron Spark I Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

