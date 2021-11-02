Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $12.47 Million in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. 130,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,584,422. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

