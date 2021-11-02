Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 517,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 44,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,402. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.