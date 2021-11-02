Aristeia Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSRXU remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,286. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

