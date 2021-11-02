Armistice Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. argenx accounts for 1.0% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of argenx worth $53,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in argenx by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in argenx by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.81.

argenx stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,750. argenx SE has a one year low of $245.91 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.25 and a 200-day moving average of $301.68.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.96) earnings per share. Analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

