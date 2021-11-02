Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 624,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $41,583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7,853.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Haemonetics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

HAE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.94. 146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,871. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

