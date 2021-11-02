Armistice Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Zymeworks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $69,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

ZYME traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.26.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

