Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.40 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.31 ($8.60).

ETR AT1 opened at €6.03 ($7.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. Aroundtown has a one year low of €3.89 ($4.57) and a one year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.50.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

