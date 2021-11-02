ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230,738 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $42,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

In other news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

