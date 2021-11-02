ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $30.66 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378,600 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,227,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,177,000 after buying an additional 93,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Shares of BAC opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $403.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

