ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,945,321 Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,945,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,869,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

LTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67. Latch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

