Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

ARTL has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $21.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 614,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

