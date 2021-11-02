Artfinity (AT) Price Tops $0.0010

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 40% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Artfinity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Artfinity has a market cap of $119,755.90 and $8.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.00 or 0.00220256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00096854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.