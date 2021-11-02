Aspireon Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.02. The company had a trading volume of 580,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,304,977. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

