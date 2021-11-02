Assetmark Inc. Sells 385 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

The Southern stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

