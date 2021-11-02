Assetmark Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth about $148,400,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth about $15,345,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 693.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 479,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth about $11,829,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RELX opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Relx Plc has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $31.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.

RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

