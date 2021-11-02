Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Truist

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective upped by Truist from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $425.65.

TEAM stock opened at $450.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of -160.76, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.08. Atlassian has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

