ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of ATNI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. 35,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,874. The company has a market capitalization of $675.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95. ATN International has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the third quarter worth $740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

