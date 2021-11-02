Atom Investors LP Acquires 1,496 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth $33,673,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after buying an additional 244,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

