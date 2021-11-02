Atom Investors LP Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Atom Investors LP cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,469 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE COTY opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.98.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.