Atom Investors LP Has $688,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atom Investors LP boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 401.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.