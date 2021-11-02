Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 7,087 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 316.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 336,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,557,000 after purchasing an additional 255,729 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $2,276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $536,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,467,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,980,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. HSBC upped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock valued at $210,757,754. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

