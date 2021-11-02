Atom Investors LP Takes $604,000 Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 652.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

