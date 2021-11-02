ATW Spac Management LLC Acquires Shares of 166,749 MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 166,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ML. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $121,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ML stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,562. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

