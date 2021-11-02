ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

HZON traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 283,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,516. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.