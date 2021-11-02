ATW Spac Management LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 341,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 656,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASAQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

