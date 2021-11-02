ATW Spac Management LLC Takes $9.12 Million Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units accounts for about 2.3% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $7,475,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $1,773,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $3,468,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $101,000.

NLITU stock remained flat at $$10.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

