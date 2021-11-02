Audius (AUDIO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $171.97 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00004212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $171.97 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00050766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00218674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00093563 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,061,025,641 coins and its circulating supply is 504,078,968 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

